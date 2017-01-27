Satechi’s new USB-C Power Meter can detect faulty cables and chargers before they damage your MacBook

Satechi is launching a new USB-C Power Meter that can detect faulty cables, batteries, and chargers before they damage your MacBook or other hardware. USB-C Power Meter measures voltage, current, and power input over time so you can tell if an accessory is working as advertised or misbehaving.

Satechi’s new power meter is super portable and features a display right on the device so you can plug it in between your accessories and instantly monitor power transfer. If USB-C Power Meter reports numbers out of the ordinary, you can catch it before the faulty cable, charger, or battery damages your MacBook or other USB-C device.

USB-C Power Meter displays volts, amps, and milliamps per hour right on the device. Satechi believes this will help customers weed out counterfeit USB-C accessories. USB-C Power Meter can be used while using USB-C accessories without interrupting usage too.

Counterfeit chargers and batteries that sellers try to pass off as officially from Apple have been especially prominent.

Satechi USB-C Power Meter is priced regularly at $29.99, although it’s currently on sale at launch for $24.99 on Amazon. See USB-C Power Meter in action below: