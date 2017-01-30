Finishing touches and trees being added to Apple’s Campus 2 as heavier work largely completed [Video]

We noted earlier this month that Apple’s Campus 2 was starting to look less like a construction site, and the latest 4K drone footage from Matthew Roberts shows trees being planted and the finishing touches being added in some places as much of the heavier work has been completed.

Work continues on the canopies designed to shield the windows from the sun, with cosmetic work being done to those already in place as others are still being added. Some of the last remaining cranes on site are also still at work on the rooftop solar installation, which is now around 70% complete …

The front of the R&D facility is now paved and more lighting poles have been installed, while landscaping work continues around the auditorium. We can also see the beginnings of what will become a tree-lined walkway on top of the main transit tunnel, with the fitness center is likewise being surrounded by trees.

More trees are being planted in the center space enclosed by the main spaceship building. This area is intended to serve as a pleasant, park-like area for employees to relax as well as have outdoor meetings. Additional pathways are being created in the meadow area outside the main building.

The parking garages are now complete and already in use – albeit only by construction workers at present.

We still don’t know exactly when the 13,000 Apple employees expected to work at the site will move in. Tim Cook said last year that he was aiming for the end of this month – which is tomorrow – while a recent report suggested March or April might be the new plan. Apple recently began hiring permanent staff to facilitate the move, while also sharing some of the first images of the interior with employees.

Check out the latest drone footage below.