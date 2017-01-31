Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q1 2017 earnings call

Apple just announced its earnings for Q1 2017, reporting profits of $17.89 billion on revenues of $78.4 billion. The company sold 78.3 million iPhones, 13 million iPads, and 5.3 million Macs. Next on today’s schedule is Apple’s quarterly earnings call, which will kick-off at 2PM PT/5PM and we’ll have live coverage right here.

This earnings call is an especially important one for Apple as it marks the company’s return to growth after consecutive quarters of decline. Following the release of earnings earlier this hour, AAPL is up nearly 3 percent in after-hours trading.

As usual, we’ll have live coverage of Apple’s earnings call in this post. The call will begin at 2PM ET/5PM PT, with Tim Cook will likely speaking first, followed by CFO Luca Maestri. A question and answer session will round out the call.

Check out all of the details from the call below: