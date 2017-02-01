Apple & Google among tech companies planning letter formally opposing Trump’s immigration order

Tim Cook has been vocal about his opposition to President Trump’s immigration orders, but now it appears that Apple is planning to take its opposition further. According to Recode’s Kara Swisher, Apple is among a handful of companies working on a formal letter opposing Trump’s immigration and travel orders.

According to Swisher, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook are among the companies collaborating on the letter, which will be the first joint effort from United States businesses to support immigration since Trump’s executive order last week. While tech companies are spearheading the efforts, they are working to involve other industries, as well.

It’s unclear at this point as to what the letter says, but we’re already well-aware of Apple’s stance on the issue. It’s unclear if the letter will threaten or invoke legal action, or if it will focus more on simply opposing Trump’s position.

Over the weekend, Tim Cook sent a memo to Apple employees explaining that the immigration order from Trump is “not a policy we support.”

Additionally, speaking to the WSJ earlier today, Tim Cook stated that hundreds of Apple employees are affected by the immigration order. The Apple CEO explained that he has been in contact with “very, very senior people in the White House” regarding the issue, informing them that the repeal of Trump’s executive order is important to not just Apple, but also the entire country. Last week, Cook met with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in Washington D.C.

Cook also expressed in the interview that Apple is considering legal action against the ruling.

A variety of tech companies have spoken out against Trump’s immigration executive order. The executive order suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, while refugees from Syria have been banned for an indefinite amount of times. Additionally, citizens from Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Syria, and Yemen are banned from entering the United States altogether for 90 days.

For its part, Google’s Sundar Pichai has spoken out against the decision, while the company has also created its largest ever crisis fund to help with legal battles. Additionally, Googlers staged a walk-out protest earlier this week in wake of the executive order, a move that was supported by the company’s executives.

As more details emerge concerning the letter from Apple and other tech companies, we’ll update you. For now, however, specifics are unclear.

BREAKING: Big tech giants like Google, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook along with CPG, manufacturing cos working on letter opposing Trump ban — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 2, 2017