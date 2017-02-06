Apple shares simplistic Shot on iPhone 7 ad called ‘One Night’

Apple this evening has shared a new Shot on iPhone 7 ad that highlights images taken by photographers around the world. The ad is entitled “One Night” and set to a jazzy piano track, coming in at 1 minute in length.

The new ad focuses on images taken on the same night in 15 cities across 6 different continents. The ad showcases images taken by 16 different photographers. The images are wide-ranging in what they show. Some are portraits, while there are also videos and time lapses showing things such as busy city life and fireworks.

Apple’s description for the video is just as simple as the ad itself:

16 photographers, 15 cities, 6 continents, One night.

The new ad is set to the track Snowfall by Ahmad Jamal Trio.

Apple’s Shot on iPhone campaign has been hugely successful for the company. The campaign has appeared in both print and tv media, as well as billboards around the world. Apple has rewarded photographers who are featured in the series with a physical photo book, while some have been recognized with awards from various institutions, as well.

View the new ad below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments.