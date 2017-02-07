Tim Cook visits Apple supplier Dula in Germany as part of European tour

Tim Cook is continuing his trip around Europe, this morning tweeting that he today visited the Dula assembly buildings in Vreden, Germany. Dula is an Apple supplier partner which Apple uses to make and assemble furniture and fittings for its Apple retail stores.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been on somewhat of a European tour this week, visiting various people and publicizing his appearances on Twitter. Cook met with a fashion designer that uses an iPad Pro to draw his designs, praised young developers at an Apple Store workshop, and made a surprise appearance at an Apple Store in France where he met customers and staff (video here).

He also spoke to the French press, with an interview discussing the state of the company, iPhone sales trajectory, and more. At some point in the next 24 hours, Cook will be traveling to the United Kingdom as he is scheduled to appear at the University of Glasgow tomorrow evening where he will receive an honorary degree.