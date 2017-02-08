Apple Pay adds support for 25+ more U.S. banks & credit unions

Apple today updated its list of Apple Pay banks and card issuers to note the addition of over 25 additional banks and credit unions in the US that now support the service.

During the company’s fiscal Q1 earnings call late last month, Apple said that Apple Pay users have tripled with transaction volume up 500% year-over-year. It also noted the adoption of Apple Pay on the web last fall, which allows retailers to integrate Apple Pay into website checkouts, as it noted that Comcast is planning to add support for bill payments. There are now over 2 million small businesses using Apple Pay on the web, according to the company.

In other Apple Pay news, Apple is currently fighting with Australian lawmakers over what it says is an attempt by Australian banks to “delay or even block” the rollout of the payment service there. In addition to the US, Apple Pay is also now available in Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, and most recently Spain.

Russia also picks up one new bank today with the addition of B&N Bank (Mastercard credit and debit cards, including cards issued by MDM Bank). And Switzerland adds support for boon. by Wirecard.

The full list of newly added U.S. banks and credit unions supporting Apple Pay is below.