How to stream the 59th annual Grammys live on iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV

Last weekend was a big weekend for television with the Super Bowl and this weekend marks yet another one. This Sunday, James Corden will host the 2017 Grammys live from Los Angeles.

The show will feature performances from a variety of artists and likely include some solid comedy from Corden. But how do you stream it on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac? Read on to find out…

How to stream The Grammys on iOS, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV

Streaming options are somewhat limited this year, but there are few things worth noting. Much like the Super Bowl, CBS holds all of the rights to The Grammys and is therefore making it rather difficult to stream…

The first and likely best option is CBS All Access. This is CBS’ streaming service that streams both live TV and on-demand content. CBS All Access, of course, is a paid streaming service but you can sign up for a one-week free trial and cancel it the moment The Grammys end.

To do this, simply head to the CBS All Access website and complete the sign up process. You’ll have to give them your credit card information, but as long as you cancel your subscription with in one week, you won’t see any charges.

Using CBS All Access, you can live steam The Grammys on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. On your iOS and tvOS devices, simply download the All Access application from the App Store. On the Mac, just head to the All Access website.

If you don’t want to use CBS All Access, there aren’t many other streaming options. One possibility is to pick up an over-the-air antenna on Amazon. If you’re a cord cutter, this is a good investment anyway to make it easier to watch things like sporting events and award shows.

Many solid options exist for an antenna, though the most popular choice seems to be this one, which can be delivered as soon as tomorrow via Amazon.

As for what’s in store for The Grammys this year, James Corden takes the hosting reigns from LL Cool J. Corden has ties to Apple, appearing in an Apple Music advertisement and creating the Carpool Karaoke series that Apple is now spinning off. We can also expect special tributes to Prince and George Michael, as well as performances from:

Beyonce

Adele

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga and Metallica

The Weekend and Daft Punk

Chance the Rapper

John Legend and Cynthia Erivo

Bruno Mars

Sturgill Simpson

Lukas Graham

A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban

…And more

Here are all the details for the 2017 Grammys. Let us know if you’ll be tuning in down in the comments.