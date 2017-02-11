Report again claims Apple will add 5-inch iPhone to lineup, sell wireless charging tech separately

According to a new report from Macotakara, Apple will introduce a new 5-inch iPhone model to the lineup this year. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a new 5-inch iPhone model, though.

Additionally, today’s report, which cites “reliable sources in Taiwan,” only the all-glass model of the iPhone will support wireless charging this year, while Apple will also stop including the headphone jack adapter.

Most recently, it was reported that Apple will add a 5-inch iPhone to its product lineup with a vertical dual-camera design. This model is said to be nearly identical in terms of specifications to the “iPhone 7s” and “iPhone 7s Plus.”

One oft-rumored feature for this year’s iPhone refresh is wireless charging. While some reports have claimed that wireless charging will be supported on all iPhone models introduced this year, this report claims that only the glass model will support the feature. This means that only the top-tier iPhone 8, which is expected to come in at $1000+, will support wireless charging.

While the translation is somewhat unclear, today’s report also seems to corroborate other recent reports claiming that the iPhone 8 will use inductive wireless charging rather than long-range.

Furthermore, the report claims that Apple will not include the wireless charging technology in the box. Instead, users will have to purchase the accessory separately.

One other detail of today’s report is that Apple will not include the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter with the purchase of any iPhone released this year. Apple, of course, ditched the 3.5mm jack with the iPhone 7 lineup, but did include an adapter in the box as to not render traditional headphones useless. Now that Apple’s W1 headphones are available, though, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that it won’t include that adapter this year.

While some had speculated that Apple could include a USB-C to Lightning cable this year, rather than USB-A to Lightning, today’s report puts in axe in that thought, as well.

Furthermore, they’re finished putting the headphone jack adapter in the package, and continue to sell the USB-C cable separately.

Today’s report comes following several other iPhone reports this week. One report offered some details on the flagship model, claiming that it will come in at over $1000 and include some sort of 3D sensor technology. Another report claimed that it’s possible Apple could launch this year’s iPhone refresh earlier than expected. A third noted that Apple will include wireless charging for all new iPhones this year, which today’s report contradicts.

