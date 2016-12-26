Report: Apple planning new 5-inch iPhone model with vertical dual-camera design for 2017

2017 is expected to be a big year for the iPhone and a new report from Japanese outlet Macotakara this evening claims that Apple is planning the addition of yet another iPhone model. According to the report, Apple plans to introduce a 5-inch iPhone with the refresh next fall…

The report, which cites an unnamed Taiwanese supplier, claims that the 5-inch iPhone will be identical in specifications to the “iPhone 7s” and “iPhone 7s Plus.” The 5-inch model will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup similar to that of the Plus model, but the cameras will be vertically designed rather than horizontally like the current iPhone 7 Plus.

Given that the 5-inch model is said to be identical to the refreshed iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, it seems as if it’s more of an extension of the lineup rather than a radically different model or a replacement.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Apple introducing a 5-inch iPhone. Nikkei reported back in October that Apple would add a 5-inch iPhone model to its lineup and that the iPhone lineup would move to all-glass backs across the entire lineup. Though, we’ve also heard reports of a 5.8-inch model.

Specific details regarding the “iPhone 7s” refresh are surprisingly unclear at this point. Though, if Apple follows suit with previous ‘s’ refreshes, then we expect primarily internal changes rather than a radical design refresh.

It’s believed, however, that Apple is saving the big design changes for an entirely new iPhone 8 model. This device is said to feature an all-glass design, wireless charging, an OLED display, and much more.

As you can see, there are still a lot of uncertainty surrounding what exactly Apple has in store for 2017 and the new iPhone lineup. With today’s report, however, it seems increasingly likely that a 5-inch model is at least something the Cupertino company is considering. As for specifics, we’ll likely hear more as we inch closer to release, but the final word will come when the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8, or whatever they end up being called, are unveiled.

Would you be interested in a 5-inch iPhone with a dual-camera design? Let us know down in the comments.