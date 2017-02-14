Amazon launches Chime, a video meeting service for Mac, iOS, Windows & Android [Video]

There’s no shortage of options for virtual meetings these days, from Apple’s own FaceTime through Skype, WebEx, Facebook, WhatsApp and many others. But Amazon believes that there’s room for one more, aiming Chime specifically at businesses looking for an easier and more manageable way to host video meetings.

Meetings start on time because they’re easy to join – meetings call you and you can join with a single tap. Lengthy pins are a thing of the past. A visual roster shows who has joined the meeting and who is running late, and allows anyone to mute background noise. Amazon Chime offers rich apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac, and your chats are always synchronized across your devices. You can switch seamlessly between devices anytime, even in the middle of a meeting …

The basic service is free, but only for two people. The middle tier – Plus – is also limited to just two people, but adds screen-sharing and use of a corporate directory for $2.50 per user per month. The Pro plan, which is clearly the one Amazon hopes to sell, costs $15/user/month – with a free 30-day trial available.

For that, you get meetings of up to 100 people with the ability to share screens, schedule meetings, record both audio & video – and connect in existing conference room video systems.

Amazon claims that the service offers ‘crystal clear audio and high definition video’ thanks to the bandwidth and robust servers provided by Amazon Web Services.

Check out the video below for an overview, with more details available at the Chime microsite.