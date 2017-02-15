D-Link Omna 180 HD camera now available at the Apple Store, first smart home camera with HomeKit video integration

D-Link has just announced that the first smart home security camera with HomeKit integration is now available to buy from Apple Online Store with delivery from next week. The Omna 180 Cam HD features a wide angle 1080p camera with night vision and two way audio, enclosed in a sleek cylindrical body.

It integrates with the latest HomeKit features in iOS 10 displaying a live video feed from the Home app. It can even send a rich notification to your iPhone when motion is detected, including video of the event.

The Omna 180 Cam was first announced at CES and appears to have beaten everyone else to market with its integrated HomeKit video support, new with iOS 10. The product can be setup and controlled through the Home app, although some advanced features will require use of D-Link’s free Omna app.

With 180 degree vision, the camera can sit discreetly in a corner whilst able to see and record the entire room. The camera can record a video clip whenever motion is detected automatically.

As well as viewing the live feed from the Home app, the D-Link camera can also be used as a motion trigger to activate other connected HomeKit accessories using automation. For example, you can setup HomeKit to turn on your Philips Hue lights whenever the camera detects motion.

When the room is dark, the camera relies on Infrared LEDs to record in night vision mode up t0 5m distances.

The device includes a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way audio, so if someone is at home you can speak back to them remotely. It also has an integrated microSD card slot to backup recorded video clips and photos.

You can buy the D-Link Omna from the Apple Online Store today for $199; it will be sold at Apple retail stores by the end of the month. See more details about the product on the D-Link website.