Apple rolling out macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 3 for Mac

Apple is rolling out the third macOS 10.12.4 beta for developer testing. The upcoming version of macOS Sierra is the first to bring Night Shift to the Mac.

macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta is currently only available to developers and public beta testers. Public beta versions usually come a few days after developer versions if not the same day.

macOS 10.12.4 beta also includes changes to Siri, Dictation, and Apple’s PDF API:

Night Shift now available on the Mac.

Dictation support for Shanghainese.

Ask Siri about cricket scores, schedules and player rosters. Siri knows about statistics and data from the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.

Updated PDFKit APIs for better displaying of PDFs in apps that use the framework.

This is how Apple describes its Night Shift feature:

Night Shift adjusts the color of your display after sunset. Many studies show that exposure to bright-blue light in the evening can affect your circadian rhythms and make it harder to fall asleep. After sunset, Night Shift will shift your display colors to the warmer end of the spectrum, making the display easier on your eyes. In the morning, your display returns to its regular settings.

See how to enable Night Shift and how the feature works on the Mac here.

These changes were added in macOS 10.12.4 beta 2:

iCloud Analytics is now present as an opt-in step at setup

Mac App Store gains Touch Bar support, Volume slider now visually indicates levels

We’ll update with any new changes found in the latest macOS update.