Apple releases macOS 10.12.4 public beta 1 with Night Shift for Mac

Apple has released the first public beta version of macOS 10.12.4 which includes Night Shift for Mac. macOS 10.12.4 public beta 1 follows two days after the first developer version of the upcoming software update.
These are the new features included in macOS 10.12.4 beta:
- Night Shift now available on the Mac.
- Dictation support for Shanghainese.
- Ask Siri about cricket scores, schedules and player rosters. Siri knows about statistics and data from the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.
- Updated PDFKit APIs for better displaying of PDFs in apps that use the framework.