Happy Hour Podcast 108 | Red iPhone 7 rumors, iPhone 8 ‘revolutionary’ 3D camera, Apple Park & Steve Jobs Theater
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the first HomeKit video camera, stock CarPlay, red iPhone 7 rumors, revolutionary iPhone 8 3D selfies, Apple Park, and more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Hands-on with D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD, the first HomeKit video security camera
- Second report of red iPhone 7, along with 128GB iPhone SE, at March iPad event
- KGI: OLED iPhone 8 to feature ‘revolutionary’ 3D-sensing front camera, detects depth for games and facial recognition
- Report: 5.8 inch OLED iPhone 8 to include 3 GB RAM, available in 64 GB and 256 GB storage sizes
- Apple reportedly has multiple groups developing wireless charging as tech rumored for iPhone 8
- As rumors of new biometric features continue, Apple acquires Israeli facial recognition startup RealFace
- Release of new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models reportedly pushed to May or June
- Apple’s spaceship campus officially named Apple Park; auditorium is Steve Jobs Theater [Gallery]
- Comment: Apple struck exactly the right note with its naming of Apple Park, as we learn more [Poll]
