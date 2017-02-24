Jeep unveils 2017 Compass with CarPlay as Porsche shows off Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with Apple Watch integration

Both Jeep and Porsche have unveiled new car models this week that work with Apple’s CarPlay infotainment feature. Porsche’s new hybrid also features Apple Watch support for charging timers.

Jeep’s all-new 2017 Compass announced this morning includes CarPlay through the automaker’s fourth-gen Uconnect system:

Fourth-generation Uconnect system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 5.0-, 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens with pinch-and-zoom capability […] The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass is equipped with the Uconnect 7.0, 8.4 or 8.4NAV systems and includes the new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features.

Porsche has also announced a new 2018 Panamera hybrid that includes Apple Watch integration.

With the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Porsche is introducing a plug-in hybrid as the flagship of the model line for the first time. […] The electric motor is powered via a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh. The high-voltage battery takes 12 hours to fully charge via a common 120 V, 10 amp connection. If the optional 7.2 kW on-board charger is utilized instead of the standard 3.6 kW unit, the charging time decreases to less than three hours with a 240 V, 40 amp connection. The charging process can also be started using a timer via Porsche Communication Management (PCM) or the Porsche Connect app (for smartphones and Apple Watch). Moreover, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is fitted with auxiliary air conditioning to cool or heat the passenger compartment prior to driving.

The new Panamera also features a giant 12.3-inch touchscreen with CarPlay support:

The console between the driver and the front passenger is dominated by the 12.3-inch touchscreen of the next generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. The driver and front passenger can set the configuration for this display individually. Integrated into the PCM are features such as navigation, the online functions of Porsche Connect Plus and smartphone integration via Apple® Car Play. The control panel with touch-sensitive switches on the center console enables intuitive control of various functions.

The new Porsche is on display this week at the Geneva Motor Show and will start at $184,400.

Both CarPlay implementations appear to be wired, however, although wireless CarPlay is available on all 2017 BMW models with CarPlay support thanks to Harman’s new infotainment system. Alpine is bringing wireless CarPlay to aftermarket receivers later this month.