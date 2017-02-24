Tim Cook tweets in remembrance of Steve Jobs, who would have been 62 today

On what would have been the 62nd birthday of Steve Jobs, Tim Cook has tweeted in remembrance of his friend and former boss.

It follows a series of quotes remembering Steve in the company’s announcement of the naming and opening timeline of its new Apple Park campus. Apple also revealed that the 1,000-seat auditorium was being named the Steve Jobs Theater.

Cook said then:

Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come.

His widow Laurene Powell Jobs said that the campus ‘captures his spirit uncannily well,’ and Jony Ive added that ‘Steve invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments.’

Such was the affection in which he was held, he is one of the few industry figures habitually referenced by his first name rather than his surname.

Steve will be remembered most for the keynote presentations he imbued with a style and flavor uniquely his – inviting the audience to see the ‘magic’ in the products, and of course his famous ‘one more thing’ approach to saving the biggest news ’til last.