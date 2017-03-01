Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks preview the kind of form factor we’re expecting from the iPhone 8

With the iPhone 8 expected to adopt a near-bezel-free design, featuring a curved OLED screen, we’ve today been given a preview of the type of look we might expect – from Apple’s biggest competitor. The latest leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S8, due to be launched next month, show exactly this type of form factor.

Samsung has, however, taken a less hi-tech approach than that rumored for the iPhone 8 …

Samsung is thought to be putting a physical fingerprint reader on the rear of the phone, while Apple is expected to embed a fingerprint reader into the display itself. A patent granted just yesterday described one of several different methods Apple is exploring to achieve this.

The iPhone 8 is reported to feature a new camera system able to sense 3D space, a feature which is expected to be used for augmented reality applications which could range from the practical to the whimsical – such as taking a 3D selfie to be used as an avatar in games.

It has also been suggested that Apple will switch from a Lightning connector to a USB-C one. While this report has met with some skepticism, some suggesting that the WSJ has confused a plan to switch to USB-C for the other end of the charging cable, a poll found that 75% of readers would be happy with this switch.