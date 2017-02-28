WSJ: iPhone 8 to replace Lightning connector with a USB-C port, feature curved OLED screen

The Wall Street Journal has outlined their current thinking on the next new iPhone from Apple, colloquially dubbed the iPhone 8. They believe that Apple will replace the Lightning connector on the bottom of the phone with a USB-C port, ditching its own propriety connector with an industry standard.

The report also reaffirms rumors of the device featuring a large curved OLED display, losing the Home Button in favour of a new touch screen function area.

The iPhone 8 is expected to slot in as the high-end option in Apple’s 2017 iPhone lineup, showing off a brand-new industrial design (which many reports are describing as bezel-less) as well as many new features.

KGI has reported that the device will house a 5.8 inch display and larger battery, in the same physical size as a current 4.7 inch iPhone. The WSJ report did not comment on the rumors of a 3D front camera; KGI has claimed that the new iPhone 8 will be able to sense depth from the front camera for facial recognition and 3D selfies.

However, the fancy flagship iPhone is expected to come with a price tag around $1000. The WSJ report refers to it as a ’10th Anniversary Edition’ but it remains to be seen if that will be used in Apple marketing. Modest updates to the existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are also expected, which will fill the typical iPhone price points.

This report is the first we’ve heard about Apple supplanting Lightning with USB-C for the new iPhone, but the Wall Street Journal’s track record with Apple accuracy means it is probably very likely to be on the cards.

Apple’s adoption of USB-C started with the MacBook line, with the 2016 MacBook Pro dropping all legacy I/O in favour of USB-C connectivity. However, the Mac product range never featured Lightning.

This would be the first iOS device to not use a proprietary Apple connector (assuming iPads aren’t announced in the interim with USB-C). Lightning launched with the iPhone 5 in 2012. Before that, Apple used the iPod 30 pin dock connector for iPhones.

Apple’s trio of new iPhones, dubbed by the community as the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8, are expected to launch in the fall.