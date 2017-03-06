Adobe Lightroom for iOS updated with authentic HDR capture, raw exporting, widget and more

Adobe has released a new version of Photoshop Lightroom for iOS that includes more powerful tools for shooting on the iPhone. Authentic HDR is a new mode that rivals competing high-dynamic-range methods. Version 2.7 also includes exporting raw images and a new widget for 3D Touch and the Today view in Notification Center.

Authentic HDR, or raw HDR, is a new capture mode that Adobe says “combines the benefits of HDR technology and DNG raw” and “automatically analyzes a scene to determine the appropriate spread of exposure values over three shots, then automatically aligns, de-ghosts, and tone maps the image, creating a 32-bit floating point DNG file.”

Apple’s built-in Camera app has long supported shooting in HDR mode, but shooting in raw on iOS is still limited to third-party apps. Adobe also says its new raw HDR capture mode is superior to the iOS method that applies heavy noise reduction, sharpening and tone adjustment, and an overall lower quality image.

Adobe’s new shooting mode maintains the benefits of raw capture like lack of JPEG compression and a higher bit-depth per color while catching a larger dynamic range than standard shots.

Aside from authentic HDR capture, Lightroom mobile 2.7 adds the ability to export original raw images to the Camera Roll on iOS, and there’s a new widget in the Today view of Notification Center that’s also accessible from 3D Touch on the Lightroom icon.

Adobe also says it has improved the rating and review system in this update. Sync speed and stability has also been improved, and sync/upload is now supported in the background.

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom for iOS version 2.7 is available now on the App Store.