Twitterrific for Mac project fully funded, more features promised if Kickstarter hits $100k

A Kickstarter project to fund the relaunch of Twitterrific for Mac has now been fully-funded, enabling Iconfactory to proceed. At the time of writing, the project had raised $78,616 against its $75k goal.
But the project is still worth backing, as the developers are promising additional features if the project hits its stretch goal of $100k in the next nine days. Pledges start at $10 without a reward, or $15 with the final retail version of the app when launched.
We have a lot more ideas, though, and if we raise over $100,000, then we’ll follow up with another major version that includes as many of these as we can:
- Direct messaging
- Read, create, delete saved searches
- Read lists
- Built-in Twitter search
- Built-in quick media viewer (images, GIFs, videos)
- Built-in conversation and threaded tweet viewer
- Built-in viewer for user profiles
- Alt-text attachment when tweeting images
- Searching for and getting suggested users while composing
Further additional features are on the cards if it reaches $125k.
You can back the project on Kickstarter. If you’re interested in the back-story of why it ceased being commercially viable for Iconfactory to continue to update the app without this funding, check out our piece from 2014.