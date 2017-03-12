KGI: Samsung’s Galaxy S8 lacks ‘attractive selling points,’ iPhone 8 will cause drop in sales

Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI is out this weekend with a new investor note, but this one focuses almost entirely on Samsung and its upcoming Galaxy S8 refresh. Nevertheless, there are a couple of tidbits about Apple inside the report…

Kuo believes that Samsung will see weaker demand for its Galaxy S8 this than it did for the Galaxy S7 last year. One reason for this is that last year, Samsung essentially released a single flagship device because of the Note 7 debacle. Another reason for slowed demand, however, is that Samsung will face increased competition this year from Apple.

Kuo explains in his investor note that the Galaxy S8 lacks “sufficiently attractive selling points” and thus the OLED iPhone could be a “bigger draw for consumers” this year than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were last year: