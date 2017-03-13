Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner tweet news they will feature on Carpool Karaoke

Apple has been busily teasing its upcoming Carpool Karaoke series, the Late Late Show spinoff it bought last year. The segment will stream 16 weekly episodes exclusively to Apple Music subscribers, starting next month.

We got our first look last month, when Apple revealed that it will use rotating hosts and showed a number of the celebrities who will feature. This was quickly followed by a second clip, where we saw that the show will feature guests singing their own personal playlists.

Today Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner revealed in a video tweet that they are shooting an episode of the show. It’s not known whether they will be hosts or guests.

The tweet was sent from SXSW.

Other known hosts and guests include John Legend, Will Smith, Blake Shelton, Shaquille O’Neal, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Michael Strahan, John Cena and original host James Corden.

Photo: Emily Shur for The New York Times