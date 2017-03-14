Microsoft brings shared calendar access to Outlook for iOS

Microsoft is introducing shared calendar support to its Outlook client for iOS starting today. The new feature is available as part of the 2.16 update available on the App Store now.

Microsoft notes, however, that shared calendars will only be supported for Outlook.com customers to start. That leaves Office 365 subscription customers waiting a little longer with a gradual roll out only starting today.

Shared calendar support lets you grant access to your specific calendars with contacts from iOS. Editing permissions and removing access previously required using the desktop version of Outlook.

Once available, Microsoft says the new shared calendar preferences can be found under the settings wheel next to each calendar name for editing on the fly.

Last month Outlook gained ‘add-ins’ for third-party app integration

Microsoft’s Outlook client for iOS is based on the company’s Acompli acquisition in late 2014. Microsoft also started updating Outlook for Mac earlier this month with new features including Google Calendar and Contacts syncing.

You can grab the latest Outlook for iOS update for free on the App Store.