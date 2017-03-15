Nikkei: iPhone 8 OLED display curves to be ‘gentler’ than Samsung’s, offer no new functions

Latest iPhone 8 design concept

This fall Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhone models: iterative iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus updates, and a third model with a new design and screen size. According to a new report today, however, the so-called premium iPhone 8 model may only be visually more advanced rather than functionally.

Nikkei Asian Review has new reporting on how Apple plans to implement the rumored curved OLED display on the new iPhone models. The summary is that the curve won’t be as dramatic as on Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones and will be purely for visual effect rather than offering new features:

The curve will be gentler than screens in Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge handsets. This is partly due to the challenges of making curved glass covers to match screens, according to the source. While the curved screen will allow a viewable area of about 5.2 inches and make the iPhone even sleeker, it will not offer significant new functions, the person said.

That means we shouldn’t expect gimmicky features like app pinning or text banners on the sides of the new panel based on this report. The curved panel would only be for the aesthetic effect and physical feel.

Nikkei adds that Samsung will be the sole provider of these curved displays for the new iPhone models.

As for recent reports suggesting the OLED displays on new iPhones could be flat and not curved, Nikkei’s source believes this less dramatic curve will indeed be present and different from current iPhone displays:

Some reports suggest in recent days that Apple will only give the premium handset a flat display, but the source said that would not be using OLED optimally. Nonetheless, the design has not been finalized and could still change.

Aside from the new display type and style, Apple is expected to introduce wireless charging functionality, stronger water resistance, a new function area on the 5.8-inch display with 5.2-inches of usable space, possible 3D sensing front-facing camera features, and more.

Read our iPhone 8 guide for the latest reports.