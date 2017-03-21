Apple releases iTunes 12.6 with new ‘rent once, watch anywhere’ feature

In addition to new iPhone and iPad updates today, Apple has released iTunes 12.6 with a new feature for movie rental playback. Described as ‘rent once, watch anywhere’, Apple says you can now rent a movie on one device then finish watching it on another device.

Previously, it was possible to rent from iPhone, for example, then be restricted to that device to finish playback.

The new ‘watch anywhere’ feature for rentals appears to require iOS 10.3 and tvOS 10.2 however, although iOS is currently in developer and public beta and tvOS is only available in developer beta previews. Both software updates are likely coming soon for all users based on previous beta cycles as well as this iTunes release.

Apple still enforces time limits on watching rental movies as detailed here, however, but the new ‘watch anywhere’ function is a nice step forward. iTunes 12.6 is available as a free update through the Mac App Store.