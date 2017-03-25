Hands on with Apple’s new (RED) iPhone 7, but with a black front [Video]

This week, Apple officially unveiled the PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. While the device looks pretty slick on the surface, many people have argued that Apple should have made the front of the device black, as opposed to white.

We’ve already shared one concept image that imagines a (RED) iPhone with a black front, but now YouTuber Danny Winget has taken it a step further and actually transformed the device…

Winget posted a video today highlighting the process of turning the (RED) iPhone 7 into the red + black color combination. The process is rather extensive, but nevertheless it is possible.

He explains in his video that it’s much more difficult than just swapping out the white front display with a black one. If you do this, you’ll either have a black front with a white Home button, or a black Home button but no Touch ID. This is because the Touch ID sensor is connected to the iPhone’s logic board as a security precaution and thus can’t be switched between devices.

In order to get a completely black front with working Touch ID, Winget essentially had to transplant one iPhone into another. He took the logic board and front panel from a Jet Black iPhone 7 and moved it to the PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7, thus giving him a red back and completely black front.

Winget says the process was relatively difficult and time intensive, not to mention expensive. You also lose the water resistant seal around the display in the process.

This is how you can put a black display on the new PRODUCT RED iPhone 7 or 7 plus with full functional Touch ID. You have to do some surgery to make that work but you can see it here.

Nevertheless, the end result is a pretty sharp looking red iPhone with a black front. There are, however, some easier ways to get to this point. For instance, you can pick up a black skin on Amazon for relatively cheap, but you’d be stuck with a white home button.

What do you think of this red and black iPhone 7 design? Is this what Apple should have included in the first place? Watch the video below and let us know down in the comments.