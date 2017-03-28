Apple Pay now rolling out in Taiwan with support from 7 banks

After several months of speculation, it appears that Apple Pay is now rolling out to users in Taiwan. According to a report from The China Post, Apple’s mobile payment platform has started rolling out to users in the country…

To coincide with the launch of Apple Pay, Apple has launched the Apple Pay information page on its Taiwan website. The website offers a variety of details on Apple Pay in the country, including banks, retailers, and more.

At launch, Apple Pay will work with MasterCard and Visa cards from seven banks in Taiwan – including the “big four” banks: Taishin International Bank, Taipei Fubon Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank, E.SUN Bank, and Union Bank of Taiwan.

As for retail support, Apple Pay in Taiwan will be supported by most businesses that support NFC terminals, including The Breeze Center, Far Eastern Department Stores, Sogo, Carrefour, and PXMart. Additionally, Apple Pay will be supported at FamilyMarts throughout Taiwan, though only for users of Taishin International Bank cards.

Apple Pay’s launch in Taiwan was first rumored back in September of last year, but we’ve been waiting on the launch ever since then. More evidence emerged earlier this month regarding the launch, with banks approving the notion of Apple Pay.

Taiwan marks the fourteenth country in which Apple Pay has launched. Most recently, the mobile payment platform came to Ireland earlier this month.

Apple Pay lets you make purchases in supported stores using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Apple Pay can also be used to make purchases in supported apps on iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to set up Apple Pay if your bank is supported (full list):

On the iPhone, just head to the Wallet app on iOS 9 or later and tap the plus (+) icon in the top right corner to begin, then follow the prompts. To add a debit card to the Apple Watch, go to the Apple Watch app on iPhone and look for the Wallet & Apple Pay section, then Add Credit or Debit Card section.

iPads with Touch ID can use Apple Pay in apps; go to Settings then Wallet & Apple Pay to add your card there.

Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus; all Apple Watches; iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. Macs can also now use Apple Pay with macOS Sierra.

If you’re in Taiwan, let us know how your first experiences using Apple Pay go. We should expect the service to go live in Taiwan in the near future, while Apple is always working to bring the mobile payment platform to more countries around the world.