Apple’s long-time head of Apple Mail leaves to lead Readdle’s Spark email app

Apple’s long-time head of Apple Mail Terry Blanchard is leaving the company, but he will continue working on mail apps for iOS and Mac as he joins software company Readdle as the VP of Engineering for its Spark email app. The move comes after six years as the lead of Apple’s Mail app development. Blanchard joined Apple in 2011 and led the development and QA teams for Apple Mail until joining Readdle this month.

While it’s unclear exactly why Blanchard has decided to part ways with Apple,he does hint that he shares “a fundamental vision of what the future of email should be” with Readdle.

“Spark is modernizing email as we know it. We share a fundamental vision of what the future of email should be,” said Blanchard. “I’ve always admired Readdle for their beautiful and innovative products, which makes them the ideal company to turn that vision into a reality.”

Readdle’s 105 member team is headquartered in Odessa, Ukraine, but Blanchard will remain in Silicon Valley where he’ll lead a team and office for Spark.

Readdle currently claims around 65 million downloads of its popular productivity apps including PDF Expert, Scanner Pro, Calendars 5, Documents and others. The Spark app is relatively new in comparison to the company’s other apps, having first launched for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch in May 2015 and then on the Mac last November.

The Spark email app is available as a free download on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Mac.