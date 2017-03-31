Apple’s newest Apple Watch ad touts it as ‘the perfect partner for a healthy life’

Apple today has shared a new commercial for the Apple Watch Series 2. The new ad is titled “Live Bright” and highlights using the Apple Watch to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

Throughout the ad, the Apple Watch is shown in a variety of different environments, including swimming, running, and even skydiving. The new ad also showcases features that can help improve a sedentary lifestyle, such as the Stand feature of the Activity app and the Breathe app.

The new ad seems destined for TV with its 1 minute length. This is opposed to some of Apple’s recent ads that have been geared more towards social media, such as the iPad Pro’s Twitter-based ads.

In the video’s description on YouTube, Apple touts that Apple Watch is the perfect companion for living a healthy life.

Built-in GPS. Water resistance to 50 meters. A lightning-fast dual‑core processor. And a display that’s two times brighter than before. Full of features that help you stay active, motivated, and connected, Apple Watch Series 2 is the perfect partner for a healthy life.

As for music, the ad is set to Beyoncé’s song Freedom, which features rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Most of Apple’s ads for the Apple Watch have been fast-paced, each highlighting a specific feature or capability of the device. Today’s ad is more generic and focuses on integrating Apple Watch into all aspects of your life. Watch the new ad below and let us know what you think of it in the comments.