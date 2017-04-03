Subaru’s redesigned 2018 Crosstrek comes with CarPlay standard

The New York International Auto Show is set to start late next week, and making its debut this year is the new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. The redesigned Crosstrek will feature a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay as a standard feature.

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will come in three different trim levels: 2.0i base, Premium, and Limited. The base package includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen display that will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Premium trim package won’t see any display changes, but the Limited trim bumps up the display size. Featuring availability of a Harman Kardon audio system, the multimedia entertainment is further upgraded with an 8-inch color display.

Subaru’s new Crosstrek includes a revised version of the FB 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer engine which now includes direct fuel injection and a boost to 152-hp from the previous 148. The 2.0i base and Premium trims come with standard 6-speed manual transmission or CVT equipped with X-Mode with hill-descent control. The Limited comes standard with the CVT equipped package.

Today’s news follows Subaru’s Chicago Auto Show announcement of the 2018 Legacy with support for Apple CarPlay. Both the 2018 Legacy and Crosstrek will utilize Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through SUBARU STARLINK technology. According to Subaru, the in-vehicle system offers Bluetooth, iPod control, and smartphone integrations. The in-car display works as the primary screen for standard rear vision cameras and the TomTom assisted navigation system.

Image: CarScoops