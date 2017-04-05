10 more handy iPhone tips that I use on a regular basis [Video]

A few weeks ago I posted about 10 handy iPhone tips that I use on a regular basis. To follow up, I’d like to share 10 additional iOS tips that I often use. Like I said before, chances are that hardcore iOS users will know most of these, but there’s usually at least one or two tips that catch users by surprise. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for the full list.

Selecting multiple photos

In the stock Photos app, it’s possible to select multiple photos at the same time by dragging your finger across each thumbnail. This feature, which appeared in some early versions of iOS, was recently brought back in later versions of the software.

3D Touch to quickly switch between apps

3D Touch-enabled iPhones can quickly switch between the two most recent apps by performing a 3D Touch gesture on the left side of the screen and swiping to the right.

Request Desktop Site

A long press on the refresh button in Safari’s address bar will reveal a Request Desktop Site option. If the web page features separate mobile and desktop versions, this will try to force the browser to request the desktop version.

App Store refresh

By tapping on any of the tabs at the bottom of the App Store app 10 times, you can force the app to refresh. I often use this trick to force a refresh when the App Store fails to display the latest app updates.

Print to PDF from non-3D Touch device

I used to think that the print to PDF trick was relegated to 3D Touch devices only, but that’s not true. By performing a simple two-finger pinch on the print preview, you can view the PDF-formatted version of the content you’re viewing, and share the PDF using the share sheet.

Wake to Apple Music

If you’re subscribed to Apple Music, you can set an alarm in the stock Clock app to wake you to any song on the service. When editing an alarm in the Clock app, tap the Sound panel and choose Pick a song to choose music from your Apple Music library. Keep in mind that you must have the desired song saved to your library before you can set it as an alarm.

Rearrange the share sheet

A long press and drag on any of the icons in the share sheet will allow you to arrange the items to your liking. You can also long press eligible items and tap the Hide pop-up that appears to make them disappear.

Renaming folders

There are several ways to rename folders on the iPhone’s Home screen. The quickest way is to use a 3D Touch gesture on the folder and select Rename.

Markup screenshots and photos

In the Photos app, select a photo and tap the Edit button to enter editing mode. From there, tap the ellipses button to reveal the Photo Editor options and select Markup. Markup allows you to annotate photos and screenshots with text, shapes, and more.

Filter email in the Mail app

Quickly filtering Mail via the filter button in the Mail app is one of the best new additions found in iOS 10. By wielding the filter button, you can quickly drill down to specific mail rules that allow you to take a more focused glance at your email inbox.

Conclusion

Like I noted at the onset, it’s highly likely that you knew most of these tips, but I’m curious to see if there were any that you didn’t know. Please share your thoughts down below, and be sure to read about our previous iOS tip video.