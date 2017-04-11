Apple releases second iOS 10.3.2 and macOS 10.12.5 public betas

Apple has released the second iOS 10.3 public beta for testing on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iOS 10.3.2 public beta 2 follows one day after the second developer version of the upcoming software update. Apple has also released the second public beta version of macOS 10.12.5.

Apple’s public beta program is free to participate in unlike its paid developer program. iOS 10.3.2 will be released to everyone in the future, and the public beta allows more users to test pre-release versions of the software update before it’s finalized.

The version numbers alo suggest we should only see under-the-hood bug fixes and security improvements in these releases when ready. Apple’s iOS 10.3 release included Find My AirPods, a new APFS file system, CarPlay improvements, and much more.

The macOS 10.12.5 update follows macOS 10.12.4 which brought Night Shift to the Mac for the first time. The version number and lack of release notes suggest the software update will focus on bug fixes and performance improvements

We’ll update with any changes discovered in the latest release. Both watchOS and tvOS betas are only available for developers.