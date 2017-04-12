Microsoft expands Google Calendar and Contact sync testing with free Outlook for Mac Preview

Last month Microsoft announced that it plans to bring Google Calendar and Contact syncing to Outlook for macOS, and today the company is expanding its test group ahead of the official feature release planned for later this year.

These updates are currently available to our Office Insider Fast community, and we’ve been excited by the response we’ve seen. However, we still need some additional feedback before making these updates broadly available.

To expand testing, Microsoft is launching a “worldwide preview” of the new Google Calendar and Contacts syncing feature for any Mac user to try. Outlook for Mac Preview is available to download for free and will work without an Office 365 subscription. Microsoft’s Insider Fast community, for comparison, is reserved for select paid Office 365 subscribers.

Microsoft says the free Outlook for Mac Preview with the new Google Calendar and Contacts features will run through June 30, 2017. The company is especially looking for testers who do not regularly use Outlook for Mac and instead rely on Google apps and services to ensure Outlook’s experience is up to par.

Microsoft already supports extensive Gmail features including Calendar and Contacts syncing with Outlook for iOS.