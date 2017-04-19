Adobe updates Creative Cloud video tools for pros ahead of NAB 2017

Adobe is announcing several new updates to its pro video tools in its Creative Cloud suite ahead of the National Association of Broadcasters Show. NAB 2017 kicks off on Saturday and runs through Thursday, and Adobe is releasing new features for filmmakers and video producers including updates for “graphics and titling, animation, polishing audio and sharing assets; support for the latest video formats, such as HDR, VR, and 4K; new integrations with Adobe Stock; and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities powered by Adobe Sensei.”

Adobe highlights major changes to its video tools below:

Adobe also highlights new video tools powered by its Sensei technology which is the company’s AI and machine learning framework, tighter integration with Adobe Stock, and new Adobe Experience Cloud integration.

The new video updates to Adobe Creative Cloud are available starting today (9to5Toys has a discount on annual subscriptions too). Check out the full press release for all the details:

Adobe Creative Cloud Propels Video Forward at NAB 2017

Latest Release Features New Capabilities in AI, VR, Motion Graphics, Live Animation and Audio

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 19, 2017 — Ahead of the National Association of Broadcasting (NAB) conference, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced a major update for video in Adobe Creative Cloud to help filmmakers and video producers collaborate and streamline video workflows. The Creative Cloud release, available today, delivers new features for graphics and titling, animation, polishing audio and sharing assets; support for the latest video formats, such as HDR, VR, and 4K; new integrations with Adobe Stock; and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities powered by Adobe Sensei. Announced at Adobe Summit 2017, Adobe Experience Cloud also allows brands to deliver connected video experiences across any screen at massive scale, while analyzing performance and monetizing ads.

Technology advancements and exploding consumer demand for impactful and personalized content require video producers to create, deliver and monetize their video assets faster than ever before. From the largest studio to next generation YouTubers, a scalable, end-to-end solution is required to create, collaborate and streamline video workflows with robust analytics and advertising tools to optimize content and drive more value.

“I’ve been using all of the Adobe creative programs as part of my visualization process since the early days in movies including The Aviator, Avatar and Hugo,” said Rob Legato, a three-time Academy Award winner and VFX supervisor of The Jungle Book. “Over the years, technology has improved steadily, largely due to Adobe’s groundbreaking innovations such as Dynamic Link between Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, Cinema 4D integration with After Effects, and native workflows. I rely on Creative Cloud to help me pre-visualize and freely experiment on all my films, creating an opportunity to take our creative process to the next level.”

“Our heritage is taking complex challenges and simplifying them so you can concentrate on storytelling and professional, quality work,” said Steven Warner, vice president of digital media at Adobe. “The newest Creative Cloud video release integrates the advanced science of Adobe Sensei to make common tasks faster and easier. All video producers – whether they’re part of the major media companies or up and coming YouTubers – can now bring their creative vision to life without having to be motion graphics or audio experts.”

Attendees at this year’s NAB can get a closer look at the newly available features and hear from industry experts at the Adobe booth (#SL4010, South Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center) and at over 140 partner booths from April 22–27.

New Capabilities Power Creativity From Start to Finish The new capabilities in Creative Cloud video tools include: Motion Graphics Templates now bring the power of After Effects to Premiere Pro through easy to use templates, allowing creators to add beautiful titles, animations and lower thirds to their videos and create custom motion graphics templates which can be shared via Creative Cloud Libraries. Essential Sound Panel in Premiere Pro lets users make audio mixes and sound improvements that in the past would have required a dedicated session by an audio engineer. Camera Shake Deblur in After Effects rescues unusable footage by reducing motion blur that often occurs with camera shake. Character Animator (beta) continues to invent the future of live animation with new technology that now animates multiple puppets created in Adobe Photoshop CC or Adobe Illustrator CC, and embraces full body animation with new walk cycles. Team Projects (beta) allows Creative Cloud for teams or enterprise members to have a secure cloud-first collaborative workflow with new support for Dynamic Link and Adobe Media Encoder to streamline collaboration. Ambisonic audio in Premiere Pro expands on its best-in-class native support for VR with positionally-aware audio for VR enabled platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Hundreds of third-party integrations including Apple touch bar support for MacBook Pro and new Microsoft Surface Dial functionality in Premiere Pro with shuttle control in the timeline as well as changing hot float and text values.

Powered by Sensei Leveraging Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s artificial intelligence and machine learning framework, users can now automatically normalize audio loudness across an entire timeline with a single click in Premiere Pro or Audition. In Character Animator, Sensei applies complex algorithms in real time to ensure a puppet’s lip synch is perfect. Within Adobe Experience Cloud, a video recommendation engine learns from hundreds of billions of online video consumption points to surface for audiences the most relevant content.

Integration with Adobe Stock Deeply integrated into Creative Cloud workflows, customers have access to millions of Adobe Stock video assets, including 4K and HD, and the ability to search and scrub through video directly in the application. New to this release, editors looking to sell their work can now effortlessly contribute to Adobe Stock through the Destination Publish workflow inside Premiere Pro and Adobe Media Encoder, and reach millions of creative buyers. Adobe’s Destination Publishing already supports the world’s top social video sites, publishing to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Behance in one easy step.

“I have been shooting, editing and uploading stock footage for over a decade. The new ability to contribute to Adobe Stock straight from Premiere Pro is an incredibly valuable tool that makes uploading and selling stock much quicker and easier to do. This new feature is a true game-changer for stock footage producers,” said Robb Crocker, CEO of Funnelbox and author of Stock Footage Millionaire.

Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud As the needs of video creators – from creative agencies to media companies – change to reflect a data-driven future, Adobe Experience Cloud benefits the entire video journey, from delivery, to measurement and monetization across screens. Through Adobe’s TV Media Management platform [link], media companies and broadcasters can leverage analytics to give advertisers true audience-based targeting and more accurate forecasting. Adobe Analytics Cloud enables the measurent of performance video content published to social media channels within Premiere Pro and ensures video ads are targeted and forecasted with a high degree of accuracy.

Adobe Advertising Cloud bridges the gap between traditional TV and digital video advertising, streamlining the ad planning and buying process, enabling deeper collaboration with creative agencies through dynamic creative optimization (DCO), and ensuring maximum brand safety for video ads with the most third party integrations in the industry.

Pricing and Availability The new features for Adobe Creative Cloud announced at NAB are now available with the latest version of CC 2017. The company is offering Adobe Creative Cloud for U.S. $49.99 a month. For more information, visit http://www.adobe.com/go/video. Multiple subscription plans for Adobe Stock are available at https://stock.adobe.com/plans.

About Adobe Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.