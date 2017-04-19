Classic 90s military SF strategy game StarCraft is now free to play on Mac [Video]

If you didn’t quite get your fill of nostalgic games from the Macintosh emulator released earlier this week, you can now download and play the classic military SF strategy game StarCraft on your Mac – free of charge. The freebie includes the Brood War expansion pack.

Developer Blizzard Entertainment has made the move as a way to promote a 4K remastered version due for release in the summer …

StarCraft was heralded as one of the greatest real-time strategy games following its launch in the 1990s, selling almost 10 million copies across Mac, Windows and Nintendo 64 platforms. It achieved cult status in Korea, with major tournaments attracting large audiences.

Blizzard has made a few updates, including a choice of windowed and fullscreen modes, an Observer mode, better multiplayer responsiveness and UPnP support.

The StarCraft: Remastered version coming in the summer will, says the company, retain everything people love about the game but with updated tech.

We’ve remastered our units, buildings, and environments, improved game audio, and broadened our supported resolutions. Illustrated interludes bring the struggles and victories of heroes like Artanis, Fenix, Tassadar, Raynor and Kerrigan to life like never before. Most importantly, the strategy gameplay that StarCraft perfected years ago remains unchanged.

To add some fun, multiplayer games will be possible between people using both the original and remastered versions.

You can download StarCraft for both Mac and PC from the website, and get a taster of what’s coming in the summer in the trailer below.