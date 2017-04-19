Withings appears to have nixed its promised HomeKit video cam over Nokia/Apple lawsuit

Withings appears to have nixed its plans to release a HomeKit-compatible video camera, presumably over parent company Nokia’s legal dispute with Apple. Withings previously promised HomeKit support through its Home Plus camera.

The development comes from a Withings customer service agent who answered a customer inquiry about the upcoming availability of the Home Plus product:

Guided by our evolving business strategy, we will not be releasing Home Plus. We remain committed to providing Home with software updates and improvements, however, we no longer have plans for HomeKit compatibility.

Based on the response, the decision is likely attributed to Nokia’s ongoing legal dispute with Apple. Nokia acquired Withings just over a year ago, then sued Apple over patent disputes back in December. Apple responded by countersuing Nokia and accusing it of being a patent troll the following day.

Apple has also responded to the Nokia lawsuit by removing Withings health products from its stores similar to its decision to remove Bose products during a lawsuit against its Beats subsidiary.

Apple also omitted Withings from its comprehensive list of HomeKit partners and compatible accessories earlier this year which is further evidence that the customer service agent’s statement is accurate.

Withings did display its HomeKit-comatible video camera product publicly back in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, however, before being omitted from Apple’s HomeKit list. D-Link later beat Withings to market with the first HomeKit video camera.

The company also still lists the Home Plus product online, although availability details have been pending for a while. We have reached out to Withings for more information and will update accordingly.

Thanks Nikolaj!