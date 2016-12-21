Nokia suing Apple over alleged patent infringements in the US and Germany

Apple versus Samsung isn’t the only legal battle over patent violations to follow now. CNBC reports that Nokia has filed several complaints in a lawsuit against Apple over patent infringement in the United States and Germany…

As one of the world’s leading innovators, and following the acquisition of full ownership of NSN in 2013 and Alcatel-Lucent in 2016, Nokia now owns three valuable portfolios of intellectual property. Built on more than EUR 115 billion invested in R&D over the past twenty years, our tens of thousands of patents cover many important technologies used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers and similar devices. Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple’s products.

The gist of the complaint appears that be that Nokia owns (in part through acquisitions) patents that it believes are being violated by Apple. Apple apparently disagrees as Nokia says it has tried to reach a licensing deal with the company without any success.

Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia, said: “Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today’s mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple’s use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights.”

Nokia says its complaint includes “32 patents in suit across all of the actions, covering technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. Nokia is in the process of filing further actions in other jurisdictions.”

