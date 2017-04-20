Latest data shows iPhone ownership hit all-time high in US, market ready for iPhone 8

According to new data from comScore, iPhone ownership in the United States has hit an all-time high. The data shows that the iPhone 7 has pushed the market towards the device, thought usage of older devices such as the iPhone 6 remains strong…

Specifically, the data claims that there are now 85.8 million iPhones being used by smartphone owners 13 years of age or older. Of that 85.8 million, some 12.6 million devices are the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, with the former carrying the edge. The most popular devices, however, are the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s, which account for 33.4 million devices.

Apple currently has more iPhone users in the U.S. than at any point in history, and it’s been the iPhone 7 models driving its most recent growth push. As reported in comScore’s recently released 2017 U.S. Cross-Platform Future in Focus report, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus accounted for 15% of the 85.8 million U.S. iPhone owners ages 13-and-older in Q4 2016.

Of note, the least common iPhone being used is the iPhone SE, which accounts for 3 million units. For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, and iPhone 4S account for 4.1 million units combined.

As you can see in the chart below, iPhone usage in the United States has been increasing consistently quarter-on-quarter since December of 2014, though growth varies between each period.

As comScore notes, the high percentage of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s users is good news for the upcoming iPhone 8 upgrade cycle. With 70 million consumers using a device older than two years, the market is ripe for upgrades.

According to comScore MobiLens®, there are still nearly 50 million iPhone 6 users, in addition to the more than 20 million iPhone owners who have a 5 model or earlier. These 70 million collectively represent a huge base of users who are ripe for an upgrade cycle later this year when the iPhone 8 is expected to be released.

The full report has some interesting data points and commentary. You can read the full thing here. While Apple has reported slowing iPhone growth over recent quarters, it’s clear that the device is still one of the most popular products of all-time and with the iPhone 8 looming, things are only looking up.