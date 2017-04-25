iPhone 8 may be fast, but those benchmark results are fake

There’s a new image making the rounds online purporting to be the Geekbench results of the upcoming iPhone 8. The image shows off the iPhone 8’s supposed speed bump in both single-core and multi-core scores. The single-core speeds show a jump of nearly 30%, and the multi-core by nearly 50%.

While these lightning speeds are enough to make any soon-to-be-upgrader happy, they’re unfortunately fake.

From the screenshot, we can see that the image is supposedly showing the results from a Geekbench 4.0.3 test. The benchmarking app is commonly used by testers and interested parties to get a gauge as to just how fast their latest and greatest devices are.

If the screenshot’s strange aspect ratio wasn’t enough to bring in critical doubt, a response from the Geekbench company’s founder would be. After reaching out to John Poole, founder of PrimateLabs, he was able to confirm to 9to5Mac that the image being shared online is indeed doctored.

With rumors of a delayed iPhone 8 not being available for sale until late October, it’s easy to see why so many people got excited about these results as a potential consolation. In the meantime, follow along with us as we keep you up to date on all the latest iPhone 8 news.