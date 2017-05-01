Siri helps prevent Florida fishermen from drowning

Local news station Fox 4 in Miami reported today that Siri helped save the lives of three fishermen over the weekend…

Having traveled about four miles from the coast of Key Biscayne this past Saturday, the fishermen’s 18-foot boat started taking on water when they encountered rough conditions.

Fortunately, the three boaters had a chance to put on life jackets before the boat sank. However, the iPhone owner wasn’t able to utilize his touchscreen.

“They had an iPhone 7, which I’m learning today is waterproof. However, he couldn’t touch the screen with his fingers because they were cold, but he used Siri to call 911,” said Sgt. James Barrett.

After successfully calling for help with Siri, a coast guard chopper located the fishermen and dropped in a diver until the Miami-Dade Police were able to rescue the boaters.

Last month a four year old boy was able to call emergency services after his mother lost consciousness, thanks to a combination of Touch ID and Siri.

