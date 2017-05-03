9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB $399 off, Acer 23-inch WQHD Monitor $170, iPhone 6s from $280, more

May. 3rd 2017

Apple 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $399 off

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook $300 off plus open-box deals from $880

Acer 23.8-inch 2560 x 1440 WQHD Monitor w/ HDMI for $170 shipped

Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB now $279 off

Final Fantasy VI hits its lowest price ever on iOS: $7 (Reg. $15)

Final Fantasy 1-3 for iOS now matching all-time lows, starting at $4

Review: Logitech’s MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse masters all your devices

Review: The iLoud Monitor Speakers w/ Bluetooth and a micro footprint

Review: Leather iPhone CARDcase by DODOcase – slim, sleek, and useful

9to5Rewards: Spiderlight Backpacker Kit for DSLR, GoPro and more! [Giveaway]

Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker $16, more

Lexar microSD to Lightning Card Reader for iPhones $15 (Reg. $25)

BatteryPro charges your Apple Watch & iPhone on-the-go, save 20% on pre-orders

Amazon’s Comixology Unlimited service now includes Marvel comics

LG intros new 43-inch 4K FreeSync display that supports four sources at once

Twelve South’s HiRise Stand docks your iPhone, iPad and more for $17

Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker for $149 shipped ($50+ off)

Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker $29 Prime shipped, more

Fitbit discounts up to 40% off: Blaze $150, Flex 2 $60, Alta HR $130

