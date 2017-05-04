Battle Bay for iOS from the makers of Angry Birds available now

From 9to5Toys.com

You might know Rovio and its little avian-flinging games, Angry Birds. The series has amassed a strong following over the years and is one of highest-rated game franchises on the App Store. However, excitement for the brand has dimmed as of late despite the Angry Birds reaching into just about every product category Rovio could fling them in to. And now it looks like the developer is quietly testing the waters with the release of its latest IP, Battle Bay…

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

To much surprise, Rovio isn’t making much of a splash with its new title. You would think they would be plastering this thing everywhere online in order to bolster awareness for the launch, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

This time around, Rovio is taking a more action-focused approach to the gameplay. While you’ll still be flinging projectiles around, they won’t be birds. Battle Bay is a new MOBA style game for iOS. We won’t be seeing a typical level progression system here like AB, Battle Bay launches players into 5-on-5 PvP battles that take place on the open sea.

The mobile battle arena game will offer several hero-types the same way most typical MOBAs do, except in the form of battleships. Each of which has its own class-like traits, along with a number of customization options. The 5 options include the Enforcer, Defender, Shooter, Speeder and Fixer. Rovio treats the ships in a similar animated fashion as the Angry Birds themselves, with an almost life-like personality to each. Players are able to equip their battleship with loads of different weapon and ammo types, but that is where the in-app purchases come into play.

This is a free-to-play game and there are a number of in-game currency packs available to purchase for real money. So only time will tell if there will be balancing issues when it comes to dealing with ship captains with deep pockets. There are also something known as VIP membership IAPs that provide additional perks, but it does sound as though the memberships only last for a limited amount of time before they need to be renewed.

Nonetheless, you can give Battle Bay a try for absolutely nothing on the App Store right now.

Be sure to head over to today’s best iOS/Mac game deals roundup and you’ll find the latest Free App of the Week right here.