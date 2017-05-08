PSA: If you downloaded Handbrake last week, your Mac may be seriously compromised

If you downloaded the popular video converter Handbrake last week, your Mac may be infected with a nasty trojan. The developer said over the weekend that one of the mirror sites used to download the app was hacked, with the real app replaced by a trojan that gives root access …

Writing on the company’s forum, Handbrake said that the malware was online for five days last week.

Anyone who has downloaded HandBrake on Mac between 02/May/2017 14:30 UTC and 06/May/2017 11:00 UTC [has a] 50/50 chance if you’ve downloaded HandBrake during this period.

The company warned that even after you’ve removed the malware, it’s possible that your KeyChain passwords may have been compromised, and you should change all passwords stored there – which for many people is going to be the vast majority of their passwords.

The company said that you can easily check whether you’re infected by opening Activity Monitor and searching for a process called Activity_agent or checking the checksum used.

For reference, if you’ve installed a HandBrake.dmg with the following checksums, you will also be infected: SHA1: 0935a43ca90c6c419a49e4f8f1d75e68cd70b274 SHA256: 013623e5e50449bbdf6943549d8224a122aa6c42bd3300a1bd2b743b01ae6793

The trojan can then be removed by running the following commands in Terminal:

launchctl unload ~/Library/LaunchAgents/fr.handbrake.activity_agent.plist

rm -rf ~/Library/RenderFiles/activity_agent.app

if ~/Library/VideoFrameworks/ contains proton.zip, remove the folder

In Applications, delete HandBrake.app.

