New Apple Watch Activity Challenge discovered ahead of Mother’s Day

Apple will run its next special Activity Challenge for Apple Watch owners on Mother’s Day, which takes place on Sunday, May 14. Like with Earth Day or New Years, Watch users will be able to earn a special achievement medal and iMessage sticker (shown above).

The challenge won’t be visible in the Activity app on the iPhone until Friday, although we have found backend references to it in the iOS code. Here’s what you will have to do if you want to earn the reward …

The best, strongest, Lightning cables ... buy braided cables here

Firstly, the achievement will only show for Apple Watch users in the United States. This is because Mother’s Day is not an internationally recognized celebration and does not happen on the same day for every country. Apple is limiting this activity challenge to the U.S. region only (which it has done before).

To earn the award, you must complete a 1 mile workout on Sunday, May 14. This can be a walk, run or wheelchair workout — you just have to do at least a mile in distance in one session.

The workout must be recorded to HealthKit using Apple’s Workout app on Apple Watch or any other third-party app that integrates with the Health database.

Once you do at least a mile on that day, you will be rewarded with the special rose medal and the rose iMessages sticker which you can share with friends. If you don’t manage to do a mile workout on the 14th, you will miss out on getting the badge as it will disappear the following day.

The rose is rendered flat for the sticker and will be full 3D when it shows as a medal in the Activity app (the depth and shadowing is not reproduced in the images we were able to retrieve).

The announcement of the challenge should go live publicly on Friday and will only be available to Apple Watch users in the United States. International Apple Watch owners will have to wait for their next opportunity to earn a unique medal. Happy Mother’s Day, everyone!