SoundHound can now make an Apple Music playlist from songs you identify

SoundHound for iPhone and iPad is out with a new version that integrates with Apple Music in a few ways. For starters, if you’re an Apple Music subscriber and identify a song with SoundHound, the app can now add it to a SoundHound playlist in Apple Music automatically.

Just connect your Apple Music account to SoundHound using the latest update then identify a song. The playlist gets automatically created in Apple Music and tagged tracks that are available on the service are instantly added.

SoundHound also lets you play Apple Music using its in-app voice control with the trigger phrase OK Hound, although Siri can control Apple Music as well.

Connecting your Apple Music account to SoundHound can also unlock full track playback and LiveLyric features in SoundHound. Check out the full release notes below:

What’s New in Version 7.5 Connect to Apple Music! -Automatically save your search history to a playlist in Apple Music. -Say “OK Hound… play ‘Down’ by Marian Hill”. Quickly find and play an Apple Music song hands-free. -Stream the full song in SoundHound while enjoying LiveLyrics®. -Navigate the song with LiveLyrics – double tap a line to jump to the chorus, skip ahead, or replay from the beginning.

SoundHound is available for free on the App Store. SoundHound Premium without ads is available for $6.99.