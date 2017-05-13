Logic Pros: What’s new in iOS & Mac music production this week

This is the place to catch up on all the biggest product announcements, hardware, apps, synths, Logic/GarageBand instruments and so much more in the world of iOS/Mac music production. This week we get a brand new synth from one of our favorite virtual gear makers, Sugar Bytes. A completely free Nintendo Game Boy sampler instrument is up for grabs and the new EchoMelt brings that warm VHS warble to your DAW with introductory pricing. All that and more down below…

The Sugar-Bytes Unique Vowel Filter Analog Synth releases for iOS

Sugar-Bytes, one of our absolute favorite plug-in instrument makers, has now released Unique for iPhone and iPad. Originally available as your standard virtual instrument for Logic and other DAWs, Sugar-Bytes has now brought the analog 2-oscillator synth to iOS. It features your standard waveforms types, 5 filters a duophonic arpeggiator and a wild looking vowel filter that allows you to “string together two or four vowel formants and play them back in a multitude of ways.”

Sawtooth, Triple Saw, Pulse, Triple FM, Noise with tonal Filter, Sub Sine

5 Filters with 5 Modulators each

Duophone Arpeggiator

Vowel Filter

Two Effect Sections

Ableton Link Kit & AudioBus

MIDI Learn & Host Automation

300 groovy presets by various artists

Unique goes for $4.99 and $14.99 on iPhone and iPad, respectively. You can get more details from Sugar-Bytes and hear it in action right here. And the rest of the Sugar-Bytes iOS apps including the amazing Effectrix, Turnado, Cyclop and more can be found right here.

Bring the sounds of Nintendo Game Boy to your Logic setup for free!

Super Audio Boy is a new sample-based instrument for KONTAKT that brings some of those amazing chip tune sounds straight from the Nintendo Game Boy. And it’s completely free! It is basically a slightly stripped down version of the Game Boy library from the company’s $149 retro video game flagship instrument, Super Audio Cart. Nonetheless, the free Super Audio Boy is a 4-layer instrument that comes packed with more than a dozen filter models, over 50 “authentic” presets, as well as all the main waveforms multi-sampled directly from the actual hardware itself.

If you’re running KONTAKT (full version, not the free player) inside your Logic or other DAW setups, this is a no-brainer. You can download it for free right here.

Get that old VHS sound with this new Echo melting audio FX unit

Based on a special portion of the effects engine on the company’s Phonec virtual synthesizer, PsychicModulation has now released the new EchoMelt FX unit for Logic Pro X and all major DAWs. Designed to add warmth and character to your sounds, it uses the developer’s “Melt” engine along with a series of interesting echo, chorus and saturation parameters to offer that old melted VHS sound and more.

Melt: Analog-style drifting, instability and random fluctuations

Snag: Sporadic pitch jumps and dropouts

2-Voice Chorus with Melt integration

Echo: Pitch shifting dub delay unit

Fully Parametric 5-Band EQ

Saturation driver can be applied to overall signal

EQ and Melt are both routable

Mix controls for each effect as well as Master Mix

Sub Presets for each FX section

MIDI Learn and automation of most parameters

Double Click Parameter Reset

Intuitive patch managment system

128 presets to get you started

EchoMelt comes in AU and VST formats and is available now for an introductory price of $39. It will bump up in price on June 1st.

