Apple said to be in search of programming chief to lead video efforts

Apple’s original content and video efforts have been described as scattered at best in earlier reports, but now it looks like the company is trying to do something about that. According to a new report from The Information, Apple is currently in the process of searching for a programming chief to spearhead its video efforts…

The report explains that former HBO programming head Michael Lombardo recently met with Apple about the position and could be a candidate. Citing people briefed on the efforts, the report also notes that Apple hopes to hire a programming head to signal to the rest of Hollywood that it’s serious about video and original content.

It’s not explicitly clear as to what Lombardo and Apple executives discussed during the meeting. Lombardo was head of HBO’s programming efforts from 2007 until last year, overseeing the launch of hit series like Silicon Valley, Game of Thrones, and True Blood.

For now, until the search for a programming head is complete, Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine is still leading the charge. Eddy Cue is also believed to be involved in the efforts.

Earlier reports have claimed that Apple doesn’t have a clear strategy as to how it wants to approach original content and video efforts. Hollywood executives who have met with Apple about content are said to have left confused about the company’s efforts and with an unclear idea as to who is in charge.

In hiring a programming chief, Apple hopes to clean up its image to Hollywood executives and creatives. The company in the past has said it wants to create content where it complements existing services, such as Apple Music, but this hire could also signal a broader and varied approach to original content as a whole.

While some have suggested that Apple is perhaps mulling a big move or acquisition in the video space, nothing has come of that yet. In the meantime, there are a few things in the pipeline for this spring.