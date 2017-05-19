9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone 6s from $280, Bose SoundLink Mini (refurb) $130, HomeKit Light Socket $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more
Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)
Koogeek Smart Socket HomeKit-enabled Light Bulb Adapter: $30 (Reg. $40)
Best Buy discounts newest iPad to $300, 128GB marked down to $400
eBay takes 20% off tech over $25: iPad mini 2 32GB $184, more
Save $249 on Apple’s sleek 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Apple’s non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale from $1,280
Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked in multiple colors for $550
iPhone 7 BOGO Free Sale at Sprint
App Store Free App of the Week: Eggggg platformer free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- Knots 3D for iOS free for first time in nearly a year (Reg. $2)
- TopScanner PDF app for iPhone and iPad now available for free (Reg. $2)
- Weirdwood Manor iOS storybook puzzler free for first time in nearly a year
- Cut the Buttons HD for iPad now just $1 on the App Store
- Wrestle Jump’s hilarious iOS local 2-player action free for first time in years
9to5Rewards: Elago’s W3 and W4 Apple Watch Stands [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Yamaha’s feature-packed 7.2-Ch 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay $435 (Reg. $600)
- Aomais Sport II Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker just $37 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever BoostCube+ 24W Dual USB Wall Charger $7, more
- Linksys Tri-band Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $70 shipped (refurb, Orig. $330)
- Osprey Farpoint 55 Travel Backpack goes to $135 at Amazon (Reg. $180)
- Breville’s Oracle Espresso Machine is $800 off for today only
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: True Skate, Weirdwood Manor, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO City Undercover Switch $40, more
- DJI Phantom 4 Drone w/ 4K Camera (refurb) direct from the manufacturer: $729
- Under Armour gear highlights today’s Amazon Gold Box, priced from $10
- Print, scan, copy and more on Ricoh’s Wireless Color Laser Printer: $135 (Reg. $180)
- Linksys and Arris SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modems cut rental fees starting at $20
- Daily Deals: Sphero SPRK+ STEM Robot $83, Belkin WeMo Light Switch $15, more
- BJ’s 1-Year Membership lets you save on groceries and more for $25 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 Vault Dweller’s Official Strategy Guide from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Gap takes 40% off sitewide for today only: save on new summer styles, more
- George Foreman Quesadilla Maker for $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $22)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]
LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set
WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home
- Kanex debuts new GoPower Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand, more
- BOSON Building Blocks bring LEGOs and other projects to Life!
- Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]
- Nanoleaf ditches the smartphone with its 12-sided Aurora Remote
- Moog unveils the new limited edition Subsequent 37 CV synth
- The Witcher takes on Game of Thrones with new Netflix series
- Alexa-enabled 4K TVs from Westinghouse hit w/ Fire OS built-in
- Apogee Control now comes free w/ Element 88 Thunderbolt interfaces
- Jammy: the new portable iOS-connected smart guitar with telescopic neck
- Mophie’s new Galaxy S8/S8+ cases add up to 3,300mAh of extra power for $99, available now
- Arckit lets you build custom model cityscapes easier than LEGO
- Polk’s new Chromecast-powered MagniFi soundbar offers 5.1-Ch. surround sound
- Gather tames your desk’s clutter with a stylish and modular organizer
- The Daymak C5 Blast is the “fastest Go-Kart the world has ever seen”
- SolarGaps window blinds hide built-in solar panels, helps renters save on utilities
- Elgato’s Stream Deck brings broadcast-level control to your Twitch stream
- Nike’s new Air Jordan 13 Golf brings iconic retro style to the course
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 release date and more [Video]
- VRgluv will change the future of VR for the better
- The ClayXYZ 3D Printer lets anyone create ceramic artwork easily and affordably
- Samson Q2U Podcasting Mic Bundle hits today for under $60
- Nike’s new iPhone 7 cases have Air Force 1 and Roshe designs
- TCL just introduced a line of affordable 4K Roku TVs with Dolby Vision HDR
- Nintendo Switch gets a complete Super Famicom makeover
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Anker iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8 Minimal Cases in multiple colors $3 (Reg. $10+)
Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Earbuds w/ 4GB storage $75 shipped
Add a HomeKit-enabled Koogeek Smart Plug to your setup for $24 (Reg. $30)
Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone + Watch Dogs 2 for PC: $90 (Reg. $140)
- PDFConverterOCR 4 for Mac: $17 (Reg. $50)
- Pad & Quill leather/wood iPhone, iPad 10% off, more
- Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2 for $110
- Fast Company, INC, Entrepreneur Magazine Bundle: 1yr for $9
- LG G6 32GB Smartphone w/ Watch Style for $600 (Reg. $950)
- The Magnificent Seven (2016) $1 digital rental (Reg. $5)
- Samsung 40-inch Smart HDTV for $299 (Reg. $430), more
- Canon PIXMA Color Inkjet with AirPrint $37 (Reg. $55+)
- Sony Bluetooth Light-Up High Powered Speaker $175
- Dyna-Glo Smart Space 3-Burner Gas Grill at $196
- Aukey Mini Drone lets you to take the skies for only $20
- Tomoko 87-Key Mechanical Keyboard w/ Blue for $27
- Samsung 43-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HDTV $430, more
- Scribd Three-Month Audiobook and Magazine Subscription: FREE (Reg. $27)
- Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset for $70 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Ultimate Fidgeters Bundle Helps Relieve Work Stress for $20