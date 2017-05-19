9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone 6s from $280, Bose SoundLink Mini (refurb) $130, HomeKit Light Socket $30, more

- May. 19th 2017 9:31 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more

Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)

Koogeek Smart Socket HomeKit-enabled Light Bulb Adapter: $30 (Reg. $40)

Best Buy discounts newest iPad to $300, 128GB marked down to $400

eBay takes 20% off tech over $25: iPad mini 2 32GB $184, more

Save $249 on Apple’s sleek 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Apple’s non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale from $1,280

Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked in multiple colors for $550

iPhone 7 BOGO Free Sale at Sprint

App Store Free App of the Week: Eggggg platformer free for very first time (Reg. $3)

 

9to5Rewards: Elago’s W3 and W4 Apple Watch Stands [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Yamaha’s feature-packed 7.2-Ch 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay $435 (Reg. $600)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]

 

LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set

WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8 Minimal Cases in multiple colors $3 (Reg. $10+)

Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Earbuds w/ 4GB storage $75 shipped

Add a HomeKit-enabled Koogeek Smart Plug to your setup for $24 (Reg. $30)

Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone + Watch Dogs 2 for PC: $90 (Reg. $140)

