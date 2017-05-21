EduTech: Keep your knowledge up during summer break with these apps

EduTech is a 9to5Mac weekly series that focuses on technology’s application in education, lower and higher level, both for productivity and enjoyment. If you have suggestions for topics or specific questions you’d like to see answered, feel free to let me know. Catch up on past installments here.

As schools around the country start to head into summer break, there comes the eternal question of how students should spend their spend time and energy. While some may opt for summer classes, it’s important for those who don’t that they put at least a little effort towards keeping their minds sharp.

Read on for a handful of apps that make it fun and engaging to keep your knowledge up right on your iOS device…

My favorite way to challenge myself is with puzzle games. They come in abundance on the App Store and are great ways to waste any down time you may have. Some of my favorite puzzle games include:

On top of puzzle games, there are a variety of word games that are excellent for some brain challenges. While I personally find myself to be horrible at these, here are the best word games for you wordsmiths out there:

Then, you have your card games and board games. While I’m always partial to Euchre, the App Store is flooded with a variety of different card and board games that anyone can enjoy right on their iPhone or iPad:

Last but not least, there are a variety of educational games available with specific purposes. For instance, these games can help younger students keep up with their multiplication tables, geography, and much more. Head below for the best of those:

What are your favorite knowledge based iOS games? Let us know down in the comments and we will see you in August when EduTech resumes after summer break…

